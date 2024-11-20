Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $36.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,790,405.88. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 9,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

