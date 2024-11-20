Wealth Forward LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Forward LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealth Forward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 21,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Apple by 14.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,767,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,110,799,000 after buying an additional 599,301 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

