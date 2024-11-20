Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NVIDIA stock opened at $147.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.37. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $149.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.6% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

