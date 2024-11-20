Wendy’s Appoints Kenneth Cook as New Chief Financial Officer**DUBLIN, Ohio – In a recent announcement, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) has appointed Kenneth Cook as the Chief Financial Officer, effective December 2, 2024. Cook’s appointment follo

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Wendy’s’s 8K filing here.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories