Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 72,440 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 46,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

