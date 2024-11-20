What is Cormark’s Forecast for K-Bro Linen FY2026 Earnings?

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.5 %

KBL stock opened at C$35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$30.69 and a twelve month high of C$37.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.49. The company has a market cap of C$368.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total value of C$39,611.00. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

