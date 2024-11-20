What is William Blair’s Forecast for APEI FY2025 Earnings?

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $19.16 on Monday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $339.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in American Public Education by 13,583.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 5,036.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 26,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $390,388.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,824,820 shares in the company, valued at $26,843,102.20. This trade represents a 1.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 58,804 shares of company stock worth $915,928 over the last ninety days. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

