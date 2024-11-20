What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Avnet Q2 Earnings?

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Avnet in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $52.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. Avnet has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,918,000 after buying an additional 519,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 388,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

