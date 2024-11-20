Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Wingstop worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $335.58 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.54 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.66.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

