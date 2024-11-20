Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Workday by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Workday by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 934,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,218,000 after buying an additional 82,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.2 %

WDAY stock opened at $259.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.57. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 39.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

