Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GD

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.22. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.24 EPS.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $280.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $243.87 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,205,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,292,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,945,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,307,612,000 after purchasing an additional 943,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,829,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,674,998,000 after purchasing an additional 638,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,940,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,493,030,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
