Zacks Research Estimates Adobe’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $499.61 on Monday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.95. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

