Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for MGY Earnings

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

MGY stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 76.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 116,431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 636,049 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.