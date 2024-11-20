Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for EW Earnings

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

