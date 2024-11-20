Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) CEO David Steinberg Buys 53,676 Shares

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zeta Global Stock Up 12.6 %
Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.29.
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
