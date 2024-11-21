11,956 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,956 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,108,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after buying an additional 62,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

