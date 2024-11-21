1,613 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.