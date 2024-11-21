35,290 Shares in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 455,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 451,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 433,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 311,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JSI opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3704 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

