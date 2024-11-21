39,517 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,517 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,593.81. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,014.77. The trade was a 5.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

FCF opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $121.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

