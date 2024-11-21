437,805 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 437,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 27.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,738.72. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,321.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,174.27. The trade was a 16.87 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

