AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $4,621,050.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,488,868.85. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AAON by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AAON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AAON by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

