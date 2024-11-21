abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.56 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.62). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.59), with a volume of 74,656 shares trading hands.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £433.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,155.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 279.21.

abrdn Asia Focus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. abrdn Asia Focus’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at abrdn Asia Focus

About abrdn Asia Focus

In other news, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan bought 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,849.84 ($31,443.55). 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

