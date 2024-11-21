Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after buying an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

