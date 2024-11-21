Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 63.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 158,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 146,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTL opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.31. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.75%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

