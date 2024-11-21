Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

BABA opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,656,000. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

