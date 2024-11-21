American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

AEP stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

