AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 677 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE CMI opened at $360.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.02 and a 52 week high of $370.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $717,218.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,419.29. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.