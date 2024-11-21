AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $225,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $325.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $342.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.96.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $12,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,530,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,192,483.70. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,376 shares of company stock worth $30,737,619. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

