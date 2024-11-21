AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 305.6% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period.

GSY stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

