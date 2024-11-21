Amit Agarwal Sells 150,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

