Amit Agarwal Sells 150,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $138.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
