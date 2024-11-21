Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $37.41

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.41.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,605,848.46. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $2,356,336. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CarGurus by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after purchasing an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

