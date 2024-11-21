Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $86.00

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

VOYA opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Voya Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

