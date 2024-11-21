Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $195.56

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.56.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
NYSE WCN opened at $186.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $188.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.32.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.62%.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
