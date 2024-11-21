Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $195.56

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.56.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,902,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1,408.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 119,905 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $186.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $188.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.32.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.62%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.