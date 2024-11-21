Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $16.38

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 465,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.