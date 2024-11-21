Analyzing ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) & MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI)

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) and ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

Risk & Volatility

MultiSensor AI has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhotonix has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MultiSensor AI and ProPhotonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiSensor AI -464.06% -668.81% -185.62% ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiSensor AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProPhotonix 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MultiSensor AI and ProPhotonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MultiSensor AI presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 384.85%. Given MultiSensor AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MultiSensor AI is more favorable than ProPhotonix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of ProPhotonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MultiSensor AI and ProPhotonix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiSensor AI $5.43 million 9.25 -$22.27 million N/A N/A ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ProPhotonix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiSensor AI.

Summary

MultiSensor AI beats ProPhotonix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiSensor AI

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. It also provides on-prem and cloud-based software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs for its customers operating in the distribution and logistics, manufacturing, utility, and oil and gas sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About ProPhotonix

(Get Free Report)

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets. The Laser and Diodes segment distributes laser diodes and designs and manufactures custom laser diodes modules for industrial, commercial, defense and medical applications. The company was founded on March 27, 1951 and is headquartered in Salem, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.