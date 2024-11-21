Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on APO. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

