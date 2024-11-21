ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.