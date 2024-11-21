Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,951 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Archrock worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 849,750 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,536,000 after buying an additional 351,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,958,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 672,663 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,468,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 116,298 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 60.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,343,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 882,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.52. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Archrock’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

