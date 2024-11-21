Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.76 ($4.73) and traded as low as GBX 344.50 ($4.36). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.48), with a volume of 91,215 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 460 ($5.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 585 ($7.40) to GBX 555 ($7.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £496.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,770.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

