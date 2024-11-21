Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after buying an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Atlassian by 33.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 158,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,127,927.24. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,746 shares of company stock worth $47,067,024 over the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $245.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of -162.98 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.