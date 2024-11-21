Atria Investments Inc Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,096,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,353.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 252,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

