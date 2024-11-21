Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $122.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,996,000. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,818,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,335,000 after buying an additional 376,665 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after acquiring an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

