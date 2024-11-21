Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Holdings Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUTL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after buying an additional 1,824,592 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,765,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after buying an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.04. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.