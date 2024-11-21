Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

