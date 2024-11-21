Avante (CVE:XX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as low as C$0.83. Avante shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 8,100 shares changing hands.

Avante Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market cap of C$22.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.77.

About Avante

(Get Free Report)

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.