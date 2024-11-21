Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $76,412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 146.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,018 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avantor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,154,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.