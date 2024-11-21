Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Stock Up 0.9 %

Celanese stock opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,362 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Celanese by 608.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 528.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 219,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,663,000 after acquiring an additional 150,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.