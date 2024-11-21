Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.30. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 410,838 shares.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BNED

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.43 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 77,932 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.