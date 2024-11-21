Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Position Increased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 350.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $1,347,259.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,194. This represents a 31.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,894 shares of company stock worth $4,181,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

