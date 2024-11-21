BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.07.

BGNE stock opened at $194.26 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.77. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.26 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $4,901,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 156.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

